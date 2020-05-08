Video shows man trying to run over store clerk in Florida, Sheriff’s Office says

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly tried to run over a store clerk Wednesday night.

Video released of the incident shows a truck speeding towards a clerk and nearly running her over. The clerk is only knocked down and not more seriously injured or killed when the parking pole blocked the truck.

“The employee told responding deputies that the customer, a man driving a truck, had come into the convenience store to pay for gas and was agitated, complaining about his relationship with his wife,” according to a news release. The man grew even more agitated when he paid the clerk but did not tell her what type of fuel he wanted. He then tried to put diesel in his truck and was upset when the pump was not turned on.

Brandon Bingham

“The employee stated the man got into his vehicle to leave, still cursing her as he drove away. The employee was outside the store, near the front, and observed the man leave the parking lot in his vehicle and then return, driving straight at her,” officials wrote. “Video from the store revealed the man was attempting to hit her with his vehicle but the parking pole stopped him. The employee fell to the ground. The man backed up and drove away westbound on Cherry Street.”

Investigators reviewed the video from the incident and, using identifying marks on the truck, including a business sign, they identified the driver as Brandon Bingaman, 34, of 7th Court, Panama City.

Deputies located Bingaman and charged him for Aggravated Assault.