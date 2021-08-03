Video: Fist fight breaks out between passengers on flight to Austin from New Orleans

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A video captured on an American Airlines flight from New Orleans to Austin shows a fist fight that broke out between passengers on Sunday.

A passenger on the flight sent KXAN video of what happened, and said two were detained shortly after the incident. but Austin Police said they didn’t arrest anyone.

A statement from the airline confirmed “law enforcement were requested” after the plane arrived to Austin “due to an altercation between passengers,” but gave no other information.

The flight arrived around 4:30 p.m. to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The passenger went on to say the incident began “over a seat that couldn’t unrecline.”

An airport spokeswoman deferred to Austin Police and American Airlines.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported an increase in incidents when passengers have disrupted flights due to violent behavior at the start of 2021.