UPDATE: Fatal shooting in Michigan after fight over wearing mask

UPDATE: (10:24 a.m.) – A 43-year-old Grand Ledge man is dead after being shot by a police officer following a fight at a Dimondale Quality Dairy store.

According to the Michigan State Police, the argument began over wearing a mask inside the store.

Police say the 43-year-old stabbed the man he was arguing with and left to a nearby neighborhood.

The stabbing victim has been treated for his injuries.

The younger man then pulled a knife on an Eaton County deputy, who then shot the man.

The man died of his injuries.

The Michigan State Police is heading up the investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: DELTA TWP., Mich (WLNS) – There is a heavy police presence at a Delta Township neighborhood.

6 News is told that gunshots were heard in the area just after 9:00 a.m. today.

The Michigan State Police and Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene near Dixon Road and Jerryson Drive.

6 News has crews on the scene and will update this story online.

