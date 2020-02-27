Unlikely everyone will have Real ID by deadline

WASHINGTON (CNN) — It is unlikely that everyone will have the Real ID by the deadline in October.
If you do not have one by the deadline it will mean that some travelers may not be able to use their licenses to fly commercially.
A legislative fix may be needed to assist the process.
The Real ID Act establishes minimum security standards for licenses.
The post 9/11 law prevents the federal government from accepting ID’s that don’t comply.
Real ID cards have a star at the top of the card.
The department of Homeland Security said Oregon and Oklahoma are not providing Real ID’s but will begin issuing them soon.
It was noted that states have had 14 years to comply with the law.