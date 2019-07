WASHINGTON- Young type 1 diabetes patients from all 50 states visited the U.S. Capitol Wednesday to fight for a cure, which they say is only possible through a long-term renewal of the Special Diabetes Program.

The program is set to expire in September. If that happens, it would cut off the $150 million the National Institutes of Health get each year for type 1 diabetes research.

