Two jaguar cubs born at Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (News release) – Memphis Zoo is excited to announce the birth of two new jaguar cubs. Both are female and were born at Memphis Zoo on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. They are 36 days old today. Dad Diego and mom Philomena were both brought to Memphis Zoo with the hopes of breeding. Both are first-time parents and Philomena is doing an exceptional job fulfilling her role as a first-time mother.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these two new additions to Cat Country,” said Matt Thompson, Chief Zoological Officer. “Not only are they adorable, they’re an important big cat. Jaguar populations are on the decline in the wild and we are proud to be an institution focused so heavily on conservation and research efforts.”

The public will have the opportunity to participate in a naming contest for the cubs. Details about the contest will be released in the coming weeks. Currently the cubs are not on exhibit but are behind the scenes nursing from mom and getting stronger each day. Memphis Zoo will provide regular updates on the cubs and will inform the public on when they will be on exhibit for everyone to see.

These are the first jaguar cubs at Memphis Zoo since Cat Country was built in 1993, more than 25 years ago. The births of these cubs was under the direction of the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s (AZA) Species Survival Plan for jaguars. The mission of Species Survival Plan Programs is to oversee the population management of select species within AZA member institutions and to enhance conservation of this species in the wild. Read more about AZA and Species Survival Plan Programs here.