Tracking the Tropics: Barry forms as tropical storm in Gulf of Mexico

TAMPA (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring Tropical Storm Barry, which officially formed earlier today in the Gulf of Mexico.

People living along the north-central Gulf Coast have been warned about the anticipated dangerous storm surge, heavy rains and winds.

WFLA Meteorologist Julie Phillips, WFLA Meteorologist Amanda Holly, KVEO Chief Meteorologist Robert Bettes and KLFY Meteorologist Chris Cozart are tracking the latest developments, including watches/warnings and the storm track info from the NHC.