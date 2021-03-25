Tornado confirmed in Alabama as southern states brace for severe weather

(WIAT/AP)- According to our sister station WIAT in Birmingham, Alabama, a tornado was confirmed near West Blocton, about 40 miles southwest of the capital city.

Forecasters say they expect severe flooding and a tornado outbreak across the South.

The national Storm Prediction Center says parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee on Thursday will be at high risk of strong tornadoes that can stay on the ground for miles.

Find out the latest on severe storms in central Alabama on cbs42.com.

Some of the metropolitan areas in the path of the storms include Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; and Birmingham and Huntsville in Alabama.

A flash flood watch Thursday covered northern parts of Alabama and Georgia and portions of Tennessee and North Carolina.

In Arkansas, the Storm Prediction Center downgraded risk areas for Arkansas Thursday afternoon. Central Arkansas was downgraded to a marginal risk, eastern Arkansas was downgraded to slight risk for severe weather and there is an enhanced risk in a small area of the state along the Mississippi River.