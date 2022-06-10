LOS ANGELES (WGHP) — TikTok star Cooper Noriega has died at the age of 19, according to a Los Angeles County coroner report.

Someone found Noriega unconscious in a Los Angeles mall parking lot on Thursday and called 911.

Medical personnel arrived to the scene a short time after but were unable to revive Noriega.

Noriega was not inside a car when he was found, and there were no signs of trauma on his body. Police do not suspect foul play.

An autopsy will take place sometime later, according to TMZ.

Just hours before being found, Noriega posted a video of himself laying in bed with the caption “who else b thinking they gon di€ young af.”

Noriega had over 1.7 million followers on TikTok. He would have turned 20 on June 28.