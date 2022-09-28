MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane, visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years.

Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johnson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as “Downtown Bruno.”

Johnson said Lauer took him in when he was just 15 and helped him start his wrestling career in Memphis.





Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Bruno Lauer

“They talk a lot, and Bruno’s helping with the show,” Turner said.”The Rock includes him in a lot of things.”

Johnson is in Memphis right now working on his NBC sitcom “Young Rock.’ Recently Johnson introduced his crew to Lauer.

Johnson said when he had no place to go, Lauer let him live with him when he was 15 and again at 24. He said his sitcom is based on some of their crazy antics.

Dwayne Johnson at the Lake View Trailer Park in Walls, Mississippi. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Bruno Lauer (Bob Turner)

Turner said Johnson spent about 30 minutes at the Lakeview Trailer Park taking pictures of his old digs.

“I would love to meet him,” Turner said. “I was busy that day and couldn’t have gotten there even if I wanted to.”

Other fans have had some encounters with the superstar during the filming of his show.

The third season of ‘Young Rock’ premiers in November.