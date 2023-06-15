(KTLA) — Guests of Universal Studios will get to live out the beloved post-apocalyptic video game (and HBO series) “The Last of Us” in real life this Halloween season.

The theme park announced Thursday that the award-winning game set in an America ravaged by a deadly fungus will come to life in a brand-new haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights beginning on Sept. 7.

“The world inside the game offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights,” said John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The brand-new haunted house will be at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando in Florida.

Opening night of Universal Studio’s Halloween Horror Nights, in Universal City, California, on Sept. 8, 2022. Pictured is a recreation of the home of serial killer Michael Myers as seen in the “Halloween” film franchise (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

The brand-new haunted house announcement comes as the video game is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year. The successful video game series was also turned into an HBO series with the same name which premiered earlier this year.

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood are now on sale and can be purchased online.

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is a yearly event held at the park’s several locations and features a variety of different themed haunted houses, rides and live entertainment each year. “The Last of Us” now joins several other horror brands who have partnered with the event, including “Tales from the Crypt,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Friday the 13th.”