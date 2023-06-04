TALIHINA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 45-year-old man died in a crash after a police chase in Leflore County early Sunday morning, according to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to the report, the pursuit began just after 1 a.m. in Talihina and continued on Williams Avenue and Highway 63 where the man failed to stop at a stop sign.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the man drove a 2001 GMC Sierra into a barbwire fence and traveled about 75 feet before striking a large tree.

The driver was pinned for about four hours before being removed by the Talihina Fire Department, according to the report. He died at the scene from his injuries, according to Leflore County EMS.

The driver had “suspected impairment” and was not wearing his seatbelt, according to OHP. The man’s name has yet to be released and the investigation is ongoing.