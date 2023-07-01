A 39-year-old Moline suspect was released on bond after Bettendorf Police allege he stole from Papa Johns in Bettendorf.

Ryan Veloz, who was arrested on a warrant, faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records show.

Ryan Veloz (Scott County Jail)

On Jan. 3, 2023, a report was filed with Bettendorf Police for money missing from Papa Johns, 3368 Middle Road, Bettendorf. The missing money was a deposit of $199 that was to be deposited the morning of Jan. 1 by Veloz, but did not get deposited, police allege.

On April 12, 2023, another report was filed for more money missing from Papa Johns. Management advised there was another deposit of $248 that Veloz was supposed to deposit the morning of April 8, 2023,

“A review of video by management found 39 instances in which the defendant voided cash transactions and placed the money owed to the business in his pocket,” police allege in affidavits. Total value of the voided transactions was $1,206, affidavits show, with a total amount stolen of $1,653.98,

In an interview, Veloz “admitted to taking cash from orders approximately 5 or 6 times,” police allege in affidavits, and also admitted he did not deposit one of the deposits in question.

Veloz consented to a search of his car. Inside was a green zippered bag with “Papa Johns Bag 2” written in marker with a deposit for the April 8 transaction inside, police say in affidavits.

Veloz is set for a preliminary hearing July 7 in Scott County Court.