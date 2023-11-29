(The Hill) – A co-founder of the Students for Trump supporter group was arrested last week on domestic violence charges in North Carolina, according to court documents.

Ryan Fournier, who co-founded the organization as a Campbell University student in 2016 and now leads conservative activist group Radical Alert, was charged with assault of a woman and assault with a deadly weapon after an incident last Tuesday.

According to court records, Fournier grabbed his girlfriend by the arm and hit her in the head with a handgun.

He was released on a $2,500 bond that day. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Radical Alert describes itself as an organization that “exposes” political “radicals” on college campuses. Its social media posts include conspiracy theories tying celebrities and members of Congress to terrorist groups

Fellow Students for Trump co-founder John Lambert was arrested and sentenced to 13 months in prison in May 2021 for posing as a lawyer in a fraud scheme providing bunk legal advice.