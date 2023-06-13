(The Hill) — The Department of Education has locked in for student loan borrowers when payments will restart after the three-year pause from COVID-19.

The department says on its website the interest for student loan payments will begin in September while payments will resume again in October.

The update says the payments are restarting again since “Congress recently passed a law preventing further extensions of the payment pause.”

The break in federal payments began under then-President Donald Trump in early 2020.

The law that prevented further extensions of it was included in the debt ceiling agreement between President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R).

“We will notify borrowers well before payments restart,” the department said. The set date for restarting payment was first reported by Politico.

Meanwhile, Biden’s student debt relief plan is still at the mercy of the conservative-leaning Supreme Court.

The Biden administration has said that if his loan forgiveness is struck down that many borrowers could be at risk of default when payments recommence.

Biden has garnered the anger of many student loan advocates and supporters for his willingness to include the payment pause in the debt limit deal.

The Biden administration has not publicly discussed any possibility of a backup plan if his forgiveness program is struck down.

One of his major campaign promises in 2020 was getting $10,000 of student loan relief to borrowers.