ROCKLAND, Mass. (WXIN) — Thousands of baby strollers are being recalled because the brakes pose an amputation hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves all UPPAbaby all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers. The recall was initiated after the company got a report of a child’s fingertip being amputated. The child was not in the stroller while it was in use.

The company discovered that the stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use. To remedy this, the company is providing free replacement brake discs for both wheels.

The recalled strollers have an extendable canopy with a mesh window and zipper pocket, disc hand brake system and an adjustable handlebar with a wrist strap. The brand UPPAbaby is on the front of the stroller, and RIDGE is on the side of the stroller frame.

Recalled strollers have a black frame and a fabric color scheme that is white (“BRYCE”), charcoal (“JAKE”), or slate blue (“REGGIE”) and have black tires.

Recalled UPPAbaby All-terrain RIDGE Jogging Stroller and rear disc brakes

Recalled UPPAbaby RIDGE Model Number location

Recalled UPPAbaby All-terrain RIDGE Jogging Stroller rear disc brakes Photos courtesy of CPSC

You can find the serial numbers of the recalled products on the right side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller. The number begins with “1401RDGUS”. The model number “1401-RDG-US” is printed on the left side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller.

The strollers were sold at BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids and other children’s stores and specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from October 2021 through August 2022.

Anyone with the recalled stroller should stop using it until they get replacement brake discs. They can contact UPPAbaby toll-free at 844-823-3132 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email support@uppababy.com.