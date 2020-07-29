St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend to go virtual for 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Organizers of the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend announced the event, which includes thousands of Arkansans, has gone virtual for 2020 due to ongoing pandemic.

“Each year, we welcome thousands of dedicated participants to our beautiful city of Memphis to celebrate their accomplishments and participate in our St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend,” said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC. “You can truly feel the love and passion radiating through the city on those days. While we will miss seeing everyone in person this year, we must continue to put the safety of everyone at the forefront.”

Instead of meeting in person, runners will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual race, an event where you choose the course and date to complete the distance. There will be three different registration options: the one-race challenge, two-race challenge or four-race challenge.

Participants will have from August to Saturday, December 5 to complete the distance selected. They will receive a medal, shirt and race number for their hard work.

As in years past, the funds raised will help to provide the high-quality care that St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has become known for. To date, the race weekend has raised $90 million for the hospital.

In 2019, the race hosted 26,000 runners from 17 foreign countries, 40,000 spectators and 900 patients families, and raised $12 million in one day for St. Jude, organizers said.

Registration is now open for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend Virtual Experience. To register or to get more information, click here.

