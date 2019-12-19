Update: Victim of Oklahoma Mall shooting in critical condition

UPDATE:

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say victim is in critical condition.

Suspect is a black male, wearing no shirt, grey sweatpants, with red underwear sticking out with a visible tattoo on his back left shoulder.

UPDATE:

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say two individuals were inside a Foot Locker and had an argument. One person pulled out a gun and shot the other individual in the chest.

Police don’t know how many shots were fired.

Police believe that this is an isolated situation concerning two individuals.

The suspect is still on the run. Police say they are searching the entire mall at this time.

Police say that this is not an active shooter situation.

Original:

OKLAHOMA CITY – There has been a shooting inside a local mall.

The incident has been reported at Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City.

Our sister station KFOR says there is one known victim with a possible second victim.

