Riders on a coaster (not pictured) at a Wisconsin fair were stuck upside down for several hours after a mechanical malfunction. (Getty Images)

(WFLA) – Several visitors at a Wisconsin county fair were in over their heads when a roller coaster malfunctioned, suspending them upside down for several hours.

The dizzying incident unfolded Sunday at the Forest County Festival in Crandon, Wisconsin. Authorities said the ride encountered a mechanical failure, suspending eight occupants in an “inverted position.”

First responders raced to the attraction, but the stuck passengers were forced to wait until firefighters with Antigo fire, stationed about 45 minutes away, arrived with extendable ladders.

One onlooker took to Facebook saying the eight riders were stuck “hanging upside down for over four hours.”

All riders were ultimately removed safely. No injuries were reported.

“Kudos to the little girl at the end who told the fireman to go rescue the older man first because he was struggling,” the onlooker added. “That little girl deserves a medal of courage for sure. Glad no one was hurt and everyone is able to go home to their families tonight.”

Officials said the ride was inspected prior to the incident when it was erected at the fair.