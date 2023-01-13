CHICAGO (WGN) — Chicago native and Irish dancing legend Michael Flatley announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer.

Flatley, 64, is best known for staring in the touring Irish dance shows “Riverdance” and “Lord of the Dance.”

“Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer,” reads a note published to his official Instagram page. “He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors. No further comments will be made at this time. We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you.”

Flatley has already undergone surgery for cancer. In 2003, he was treated for melanoma.

“Riverdance” was born after Flatley was asked to create an intermission performance for the popular European music talent show “Eurovision” in 1994. The show was eventually adapted into its own production, and performed throughout the world.

He retired in 2016 due to chronic pain. He has since dabbled in filmmaking, writing and directing his own spy film “Blackbird” in 2018.