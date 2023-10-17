(NEXSTAR) — More than 150 Rite Aid locations are expected to close after the Rite Aid Corporation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this week.
As part of the process, Rite Aid expected to close underperforming stores.
In court filings submitted Monday, the company disclosed the initial stores it will be closing.
It’s unclear when the Rite Aid stores are expected to close, but patients’ prescriptions are expected to be transferred to other pharmacies, the company told Insider.
Rite Aid did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for comment or additional information.
A list of stores set to close by state, according to court documents, is below:
California
5448 4044 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles
5457 4046 South Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles
5466 7859 Firestone Boulevard, Downey
5521 4402 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach
5571 935 North Hollywood Way, Burbank
5585 139 North Grand Avenue, Covina
5593 13905 Amar Road, La Puente
5611 920 East Valley Boulevard, Alhambra
5635 3813 Plaza Drive, Oceanside
5638 1670 Main Street, Ramona
5657 6505 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego
5661 8985 Mira Mesa Boulevard, San Diego
5730 25906 Newport Road, Menifee
5735 24829 Del Prado, Dana Point
5753 30222 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel
5757 19701 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda
5760 1406 West Edinger Avenue, Santa Ana
5772 2738 East Thompson Blvd., Ventura
5780 720 North Ventura Road, Oxnard
5967 20572 Homestead Road, Cupertino
5976 2620 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
5979 901 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz
6001 571 Bellevue Road, Atwater
6045 5409 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights
6080 1309 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento
6213 3029 Harbor Boulevard, Costa Mesa
6288 959 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles
6318 3000 South Archibald Avenue, Ontario
6333 15800 Imperial Highway, La Mirada
6717 8509 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
6769 499 Alvarado Street, Monterey
Connecticut
10382 289 Greenwood Ave., Bethel
Delaware
11182 25 Chestnut Hill Plaza, Newark
11188 3209 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington
Idaho
5412 1600 North Main Street, Meridian
5417 5005 West Overland Road, Boise
Maryland
365 728 East Pulaski Highway, Elkton
374 5624 Baltimore National Pk, Baltimore
385 5804 Ritchie Highway, Baltimore
1859 7501 Ritchie Highway Glen, Burnie
3781 7967 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Glen, Burnie
11208 5 Bel Air South Pky, Suite1347, Bel Air
Massachusetts
10092 80 East Main Street, Webster
Michigan
1524 924 West Main Street, Fremont
1527 507 N Lafayette Street, Greenville
1530 715 South Clinton Street, Grand Ledge
3880 15250 24 Mile Road, Macomb
4234 102 North Centerville Road, Sturgis
4300 47300 Pontiac Trail, Wixom
4318 35250 South Gratiot Avenue, Clinton Twp.
4321 51037 Van Dyke Avenue, Shelby Township
4350 3100 East Michigan Avenue, Jackson
4366 9155 Telegraph Road, Taylor
4407 1243 U.S. 31 South, Manistee
4466 29447 Ford Road, Garden City
4504 2838 East Court Street, Flint
4526 1900 East 8 Mile Road, Detroit
4537 36485 Garfield Road, Clinton Twp.
4548 25922 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills
4577 109 North Whittemore Street, St. Johns
4761 1124 North Ballenger Hwy., Flint
4770 2701 South Cedar Street, Lansing
New Hampshire
1070 420 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack
New Jersey
1796 4057 Asbury Ave Ste 8, Tinton Falls
1970 431 Haledon Avenue, Haledon
1977 35 Mill Road, Irvington
2521 1636 Route 38 Suite 49, Lumberton
3477 773 Hamilton Street, Somerset
4045 1434 S Black Horse Pike, Williamstown
10415 3 Marshall Hill Road, West Milford
10449 210 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua
10456 108 Swedesboro Road Suite 20, Mullica Hill
10505 2370 Route 33, Robbinsville
10514 1726 Route 37, East Toms River
10517 86 B Lacey Road, Whiting
New York
761 2887 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga
3958 2002 Avenue U, Brooklyn
4552 2 Whitney Avenue, Floral Park
4868 71-18 Kissena Boulevard, Flushing
4981 3131 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown
10586 2981 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn
10619 3199 Long Beach Road, Oceanside
10620 198 West Merrick Road, Valley Stream
10626 836 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore
10628 2784 Sunrise Highway, Bellmore
10633 901 Merrick Road, Copiague
10635 577 Larkfield Road, East Northport
10642 695 East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station
10650 700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road, Medford
10655 273 Pine Hollow Road, Oyster Bay
10657 397 Sunrise Highway, West Patchogue
10658 593 Old Town Rd., Port Jeff Station
10663 65 Route 111, Smithtown
10828 2453 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore
10868 1567 Penfield Road, Rochester
Ohio
2390 3129 Lincoln Way, East Massillon
2629 120 South Main Street, New Carlisle
3084 146 Woodman Drive, Dayton
3117 2701 Market Street, Youngstown
3247 401 West North Street, Springfield
4767 230 South Main Street, Bellefontaine
Oregon
5347 2440 SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd, Portland
Pennsylvania
213 2715 Parade Street, Erie
225 5612 N. Fifth Street, Philadelphia
443 350 Main Street, Pennsburg
553 4011 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia
558 1441 Old York Road, Abington
803 300 Market Street, Johnstown
850 8716 New Falls Road, Levittown
852 11750 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia
857 169 West Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore
1288 1315 East Washington Lane, Philadelphia
1685 801 Wyoming Avenue Ste 9, West Pittston
1704 657 Heacock Road, Yardley
1767 2801 W. Dauphin Street, Philadelphia
1854 1709 Liberty Street, Erie
1955 674 Route 196, Ste 14, Tobyhanna
2264 2722 West 9th Street, Chester
2442 950 East Baltimore Pike, Yeadon
2709 8235 Stenton Avenue, Philadelphia
3377 7941 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia
3457 136 North 63rd Street, Philadelphia
3681 5440 Lansdowne Avenue, Philadelphia
4616 208 East Central Avenue, Titusville
7827 1080 S West End Blvd, Quakertown
10900 700 Stevenson Blvd., New Kensington
10901 351 Brighton Avenue, Rochester
10906 5235 Library Road, Bethel Park
10908 5990 University Blvd Ste 30, Moon Township
10943 2501 Saw Mill Run Blvd, Pittsburgh
10949 5410 Keeport Drive, Pittsburgh
10967 6090 Route 30, Greensburg
10974 4830 William Penn Highway, Export
10991 1730 Wilmington Road, New Castle
11042 2178 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem
11053 1628 South Fourth Street, Allentown
11134 2401 East Venango Street, Philadelphia
11135 6327-43 Torresdale Avenue, Philadelphia
11160 200 W. Ridge Avenue Ste 112, Conshohocken
12999 301 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover
17783 7036 Wertzville Road, Mechanicsburg
Virginia
4706 833 North Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake
11255 1458 Mount Pleasant Road, Chesapeake
Washington
5201 601 South Grady Way, Ste. P, Renton
5204 3202 132nd Street, S.E., Mill Creek
5227 110 SW 148th Street, Burien
5231 10103 Evergreen Way, Everett
5280 8230 Martin Way, East Lacey
6521 22201 Meridian Avenue, E Graham
6908 9600 15th Ave SW, Seattle
6915 2518 196th St SW, Lynnwood
6920 3620 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue
6927 11919 NN 8th Street, Bellevue
6952 7370 170th Ave NE, Redmond
The company is also planning to sell certain store leases, according to A&G Real Estate Partners. That includes stores in California (16), Maryland (4), Michigan (15), New Jersey (6), New York (14), Ohio (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (12), Washington (6 Rite Aid, 3 Bartell Drugs).
Rite Aid has assured customers that it is not going out of business, and will continue to serve customers in-store and online.
“We recognize the important role we play in serving you and meeting your healthcare needs, so we want to make sure you understand what this means for you,” Jeffrey S. Stein, the newly appointed CEO of Rite Aid, wrote in a letter addressed to Rite Aid customers on Sunday.
Rite Aid’s return policy will remain the same, and the stores are expected to “generally” offer the same products and selections, according to an online FAQ page concerning the Chapter 11 filing.
The Rite Aid Corporation currently runs over 2,000 stores, mostly on the East and West Coasts.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.