Richard Barnett remains jailed — ‘I’ve been here a long time. It’s not fair’

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A Gravette man involved in the January 6 Capitol riot will have another status conference on May 4, a date set by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher R. Cooper.

Richard Barnett, 60, the man photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, called in from jail for Thursday’s, March 4, hearing.

TOPSHOT – Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Barnett was represented by the law firm of Metcalf & Metcalf, and the McBride law firm, replacing attorney Anthony Siano.

Judge Cooper suggested a continuance until May 4, but that did not go over well with Barnett.

“I’ve been here a long time … another month … It’s not fair,” Barnett could be heard telling the court about the suggested May date. “You’re letting everyone else out, I need help,” he yelled.

At this point, the status conference was paused so Barnett could talk with his attorneys about the new court date.

After a few minutes, Judge Cooper went back on the record and confirmed the next status conference for May 4.

Meanwhile, Barnett’s attorney can make a bail application on behalf of their client and a hearing would be scheduled for that.

In February, Barnett entered a not guilty plea to all counts of his indictment.