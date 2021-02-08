Rev. Jesse Jackson released from hospital to rehab following surgery

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 12: Civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson leads a small group from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in a protest outside the United Airlines terminal at O’Hare International Airport on April 12, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. United Airlines has been struggling to repair their corporate image after a cell phone video was released showing a passenger being dragged from his seat and bloodied by airport police after he refused to leave a reportedly overbooked flight that was preparing to fly from Chicago to Louisville. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN) — Rev. Jesse Jackson was released from the hospital and has been transferred to a rehabilitation center following surgery last week.

Jackson was hospitalized on January 29 with abdominal discomfort and subsequently underwent successful surgery.

Due to Jackson’s Parkinson’s disease, he was transferred from Northwestern Memorial Hospital to the Shirley Ryan Rehabilitation Center for a short period of exercise and therapy.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson is in “very high spirits” and is expected to be at home with his family shortly.