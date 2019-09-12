Recalled Brock Turner judge loses job at school

CALIFORNIA (CNN)- The former California judge who was recalled after the Brock Turner case, has been fired from his new job as a High School Tennis Coach.

Fremont Union High School District said in a statement Tuesday, Aaron Persky was working as a girls’ Junior Varsity Tennis Coach.

It said Persky had applied for the open coaching position over the summer and successfully completed all of the district’s hiring requirements, including a fingerprint background check.

However, just one day later, the school district announced Persky’s employment had ended saying quote “it is in the best interest of our students.”

In 2016, Persky sentenced Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious 23-year-old woman behind a dumpster.

Prosecutors had asked for a six-year prison sentence.

The controversial sentencing led to Persky being recalled last year.

It was the first time since 1932 that a sitting judge was recalled.