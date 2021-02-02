READ: House Democrats lay out case for conviction; Trump team’s response due

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Nine House Democrats who will prosecute Donald Trump in his impeachment trial are making their most detailed case yet for why the former president should be convicted, arguing in a brief filed Tuesday that he bears “unmistakable” blame for last month’s deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol.

The trial brief comes as Trump faces a deadline to respond to the House of Representatives’ article of impeachment, charging him with inciting insurrection in his speech to supporters before the Jan. 6 riots. Five people died, including a police officer who will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday evening.

In their brief, the House impeachment managers rejected Republicans’ claims that it would be unconstitutional to put Trump on trial in the Senate after his term ended on Jan. 20.

“There is no ‘January Exception’ to impeachment or any other provision of the Constitution,” the impeachment managers wrote. “A president must answer comprehensively for his conduct in office from his first day in office through his last.”

One of Trump’s lawyers, David Schoen, had called the process “completely unconstitutional” in an interview with Fox News on Monday.

“I think it’s also the most ill-advised legislative action that I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Schoen said. “It is tearing the country apart at a time when we don’t need anything like that.”

Schoen, who recently joined Trump’s legal team after the former president parted ways with his lead counsel, has not yet outlined the defense’ strategy. NewsNation will work to obtain the Trump legal team’s pre-trial filings as soon as they’re made available.

Trump is just the third president to have been impeached, the first to be impeached twice and the first to face trial after leaving office. Members of the 100-seat Senate will serve as jurors in his impeachment trial, due to begin next week.

Trump has been sticking to unfounded claims that his election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud. Numerous federal and state courts have rejected those claims, including judges Trump appointed and members of his former administration.

The riots involving the former president’s supporters occurred while Congress was certifying Biden’s Nov. 3 election win.

Convicting Trump would require a two-thirds vote, meaning that 17 Republicans would need to join the Senate’s 50 Democrats in voting to convict.

Trump’s first impeachment trial, on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress arising from his phone call urging Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter, ended last year in acquittal by the then Republican-controlled Senate .

Forty-five Senate Republicans voted last week in support of a measure declaring the impeachment trial unconstitutional since it is occurring after Trump has left office. A conviction could lead to a second vote banning Trump from running for office again.

