(The Hill) — Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare,” sold more than 1.4 million copies in a single day — a record-breaker — according to its publisher.

The English language edition of “Spare” went on sale on Tuesday.

The numbers released Wednesday — which include hardcover, e-book and audiobook editions sold in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom — make the 38-year-old British royal family member’s book the “largest first-day sales total for any nonfiction book” ever published by Penguin Random House.

The first-day sales totals for “Spare” outpaced some of the publisher’s previous record-breakers. In 2020, former President Obama’s memoir “A Promised Land” sold nearly 890,000 copies. Michelle Obama’s 2018 book “Becoming” sold 725,000 copies in its first day on store shelves.

Harry has been on a promotional blitz ahead of the book’s release, appearing on “60 Minutes,” “Good Morning America” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” this week.

In the memoir, he details what led to him and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, to ultimately step down as full-time working members of the royal family and move to California in 2020. The father of two also opens up about his struggles with grief following the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana, his criticism of the British press and his often-thorny relationship with his family.