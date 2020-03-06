President Trump to visit tornado-ravaged Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump will visit disaster areas in Tennessee on Friday just days after tornadoes that whipped across the state left 24 dead and many more injured.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee surveys damage to buildings in Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing many people. One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville, destroying the stained glass in a historic church and leaving hundreds of people homeless. (AP Photo/Travis Loller)

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee tour a storm-damaged area Tuesday, March 3, 2020, near Cookeville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding more than 140 buildings and burying people in piles of rubble and wrecked basements. At least 22 people were killed. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, left, prays with Kayla Cowen, right, as Cowen looks through rubble in hopes of finding a neighbor Tuesday, March 3, 2020, near Cookeville, Tenn. Lee was touring damaged areas and met Cowen as she was searching. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and burying people in piles of rubble and wrecked basements. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Trump will be joined by Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and other top officials during his visit.

According to the White House, Trump has pledged federal assistance to help Tennessee recover from the tornadoes.

The White House hasn’t specified exactly where Trump will visit.

The first tornado began early Tuesday morning, creating a more than 50-mile trail of destruction.

A second tornado then exploded through communities farther east of Nashville, resulting most of the deaths.