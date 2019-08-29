President Trump launching Space Command Thursday

WASHINGTON (CNN)- United States Space Command officially launches Thursday.

President Donald Trump is hosting a special ceremony at the White House to mark the occasion.

The Space Command will be responsible for planning and carrying out space operations including missile warning and satellite operations.

The unit will initially consist of 87 people under General John Raymond, the current commander of Air Force Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base.

Space Command is viewed as a step toward the ‘Space-Force’ military branch, which would need congressional approval.

A command ceremony at Peterson Air Force base is also expected to take place in September.