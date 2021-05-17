Watch Live: President Biden to announce US will export 20M vaccine doses abroad

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden will announce Monday that the U.S. will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks, according to a senior administration official.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Monday that the United States will export 20 million vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson to other countries.

Those doses would come from existing U.S. production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks, according the senior administration official, who previewed the plans on condition of anonymity ahead of Biden’s official announcement.

It comes on top of the Biden’s administration’s prior commitment to share about 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of June. The AstraZeneca vaccine is widely in use around the world but not yet authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled new mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people last week, another step towards returning to pre-pandemic life.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

About 130 million people, or 37% of the U.S. population, have been fully inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc/ BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, according to CDC data. 47.3% of the U.S. population, or 157.1 million adults had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.