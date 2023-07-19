TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WPIX) — Grammy-nominated rapper Post Malone held a free pop-up concert in Times Square on Tuesday, drawing thousands of fans to the Crossroads of the World.

A stage was erected in Times Square with a large image of Post Malone and branding for the company TSX Entertainment. Event organizers estimated as many as 10,000 people were in the massive crowd.

The show started around 5:30 p.m. and ended around 6:30 p.m. Malone debuted some of his latest songs from his upcoming album.

Malone tweeted about the show but has since deleted the tweet. The rapper’s agent also shared a post teasing the show on her Instagram story.

“The secret came out today; we were like, ‘Oh, God!'” one fan told PIX11 News.

Malone’s fifth studio album, called “Austin,” is set to release on Friday.