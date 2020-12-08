Police release video of shootout, attempted carjacking that killed retired Chicago firefighter

CHICAGO (WGN) — Chicago police are looking for four suspects after a retired firefighter was killed during an attempted carjacking last week.

In an update Monday evening, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan shared surveillance footage of the shooting. It shows retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams, 65, exiting a popcorn store in the 11700 block of West 118th Street at around 2:06 p.m. Thursday.

Three men exit a black sedan as Williams is walking with a bag in hand. He quickly realizes the situation and a shootout ensues. One suspect is possibly hit by gunfire before all three were able to get back into the vehicle and flee.

Williams was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police found the suspected getaway car, which is believed to be a stolen Ford Fusion, this weekend.

Retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams

Community activists Andrew Holmes and Early Walker have added to the reward total, which is now over $30,000.

“Take a close look at this video, if you know this is your loved one, call the detectives,” Holmes said. “Sooner or later, you’re gonna get a knock at your door and you wish you had.”

Williams’ wife, Karen Armstrong-Williams, said she is heartbroken.

“He was the rock of our family. Now he’s gone,” she said after the slaying.

Williams was a highly decorated 65-year-old fire lieutenant who retired just two years ago.

“There’s someone out here that knows who these individuals are. Do the right thing, remain anonymous,” Walker said. “One of the distinct things in our reward money is that you can receive a portion of the funds immediately. If you need those funds to relocate, to move, we just want justice for that family.”

No suspects were in custody Monday evening as Area South detectives continue the investigation. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.