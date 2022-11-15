An aircraft carrying dozens of dogs crashed at a snowy golf course in Wisconsin Tuesday morning. (Photo provided by HAWS)

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WGN) — An aircraft carrying adoptable pets crashed onto a snowy golf course in Wisconsin Tuesday morning.

According to the Waukesha Sheriff’s Department and the Human Animal Welfare Society, the plane — which had 3 passengers and 53 rescue dogs onboard — crash landed near the third hole on the Western Lakes Golf Course near Pewaukee, roughly 17 miles west of Milwaukee.

Police said the plane suffered significant damage after striking a grove of trees that stripped the wings from the body. About 300 gallons of fuel were spilled in the crash, according to Lake Country Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matthew Haerter.

The three passengers and some of the dogs onboard received only minor injuries.

HAWS said the plane was a part of a planned transport of at-risk adoptable dogs from New Orleans, Louisiana, being brought to them and several other partner shelters.

The dogs onboard the flight are under observation by staff veterinarians, but HAWS believes, barring any unseen complications, there will be no delay in getting them put up for adoption as planned.

HAWS has established a web page to help pay for the animals’ medical expenses and a wish list of supplies needed to help care for and transport the dogs. To make a donation, visit here. To see the wish list and possibly contribute needed items, visit here.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash, as the incident remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.