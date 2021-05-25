Pilot killed when plane from Nellis AFB crashes in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pilot of a plane that crashed outside of Nellis Air Force Base in northeast Las Vegas Monday has died, according to Clark County fire officials.

Nellis officials confirmed the pilot worked for Draken US, the contracted company that provides adversary air support for the installation. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. near East Carey Avenue and Nellis.

The plane was a Dassault Aviation Mirage F-1. The pilot was the sole occupant.

Draken released a statement, which reads:

Draken has received news of a downed aircraft out of Nellis AFB and the tragic loss of one of our pilots. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people and families affected by this event. We are doing everything in our power to assist them in this time of need, and we are working closely with federal, state and local authorities. Draken US is also cooperating with investigating agencies to determine what led to this tragic accident.” Draken US

Kathy and I are praying for all those involved in today's incident — especially the men and women of @NellisAFB and the first responders on the scene. https://t.co/tCXZnXMzEd — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 24, 2021

Nellis wrote in a press release, “The men and women of Team Nellis send our deepest condolences to the teammates, friends and family of our Draken wingman.”

As the aircraft is not military, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says it is sending an investigator to the scene.

#BREAKING. Photo of aftermath of downed military plane near Nellis. #8NN



Photo: Taylor Grimm pic.twitter.com/0SZgQ8OVQF — David Charns (@davidcharns) May 24, 2021

As of Monday evening officials had not identified the deceased pilot. An investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing.