Photos/video: Tornado tears through Weld County, Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A tornado warning was issued in parts of Weld County, which is northeast of Denver, and witnesses reported areas that it touched down.
Reports of damage and flying debris have come in from several viewers and others near the storm.
Possible downed power lines off Highway 66 were reported. FOX31 crew members are out to get coverage of damage and footage of debris displaced by the storm.
Check out viewer submitted photos:
Viewer videos sent in:
You can hear the sirens blaring in this Platteville neighborhood warning residents of the tornado and to take shelter.