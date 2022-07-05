KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Paul Rudd became a superhero in “Ant-Man,” but the star with a huge heart became a real-life superhero to a mother and son in Colorado last month.

Cassandra Ridder picked up her 12-year-old son, Brody, from school in May.

According to a post on her Facebook account, Ridder said she knew something was wrong the second Brody got into the car.

It turned out Brody was upset because he received his yearbook, and after asking a lot of people to sign it, only four actually did.

Brody was so upset he even added his own note, according to a picture his mom posted.

“Hope you make some more friends,” Brody wrote in his own yearbook.

When his mom read that note, she shared her own words on Facebook.

“My poor son. It doesn’t seem like it’s getting any better. Two teachers and a total of two students wrote in his yearbook. Despite Brody asking all kinds of kids to sign it. So Brody took it upon himself to write to himself. My heart is shattered,” Ridder posted.

Since that post, Ridder has added additional information about the bullying and harassment Brody has endured at school.

That caught the attention of strangers across the country. Hundreds have asked Ridder to let them sign Brody’s yearbook.

Paul Rudd even heard about the 12-year-old and called him. Rudd also sent him a letter and a gift.

“It’s important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better. There are so many people that love you and think you’re the coolest kid there is — me being one of them! I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’re going to accomplish,” Rudd wrote.

The actor also sent Brody an autographed “Ant-Man” helmet.

“To my good friend Brody for when he takes on the WORLD!” Rudd wrote.

Ridder said Brody and Rudd also text each other.

Countless companies and people have also contacted the family.

GoPro sent Brody a camera and CVS mailed a summer fun pack.

Ridder said she’s received countless requests for her son’s address so they can send him letters. She reads and checks each one before giving it to her son.

If you want to send him a letter of encouragement mail letters to:

Brody Ridder

PO Box 99

Henderson, CO 80640