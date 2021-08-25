Over 235k defective hoverboards sold at Walmart, Amazon.com recalled for battery issues

(WTAJ) – Razor is recalling more than 235,000 self-balancing scooters/Hoverboards for defective battery packs.

The recall involves the removable GLW battery packs installed in Hovertrax 2.0 brand self-balancing scooters/hoverboards manufactured between September 2016 and August 2017. In total the recall shows roughly 237,300 Hovertrax 2.0 hoverboards with GLW battery packs.

The battery packs have the name GLW written in large letters on the packs themselves. The battery packs have serial numbers beginning with GLW, which is printed on a white sticker on the top of the battery pack, below the bar code. Hovertrax 2.0 is printed on the front of the hoverboard.

The hoverboards were sold in black, black monochrome, blue, green, red, red monochrome, white, rose gold, camouflage, ocean blue, purple colors, and three multicolor patterns called Spectrum, Galaxy, and Carbon.

The hoverboards were sold at Walmart, Target, Toys R Us and other stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com and other websites from September 2016 through 2018 for about $460.

While there have been no injuries reported, the battery packs could overheat and possibly start to smoke or cause a fire.

Anyone in with of a Hovertrax 2.0 hoverboard should contact Razor for instructions on how to get a free replacement battery pack.

Razor can be called toll-free at 866-467-2967 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday. You can also go online at www.Razor.com and click on CPSC Safety Recalls for more information.