Old Navy eliminates separate ‘Plus Size’ sections in stores

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Old Navy is hoping to revolutionize the shopping experience for all women with the launch of a new initiative: BODEQUALITY.​

The retailer announced Thursday it will transform its 1,200-plus stores and online shops into fully size-integrated shopping experiences. Every store will offer women’s styles in sizes 0-28 together, meaning no special sections.

According to Old Navy, new mannequins will be found in stores in sizes four, 12, and 18. Employees will also go through “extensive customer-focused training to create an environment where every shopper feels they belong.”

The clothing retail company said the new initiative is the culmination of years of work from customer listening sessions, shop-alongs, body scans, and fit clinics.

“We saw an opportunity to meaningfully change the women’s shopping experience by making it more inclusive regardless of size,” said Nancy Green, the president and CEO of Old Navy. “BODEQUALITY is not a one-time campaign, but a full transformation of our business in service to our customers based on years of working closely with them to research their needs. I’m proud of the collaboration across our Old Navy teams to evolve the retail experience for women.”