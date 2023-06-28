LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s released deputy bodycam footage of the scene as authorities attempted to rescue Ryan Mallett.

The footage shows an OCSO deputy rush to the scene on the beach, followed by a view of first responders in the parking lot.

Authorities said yellow beach safety flags were flown in the area and there were no indications of any riptides. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said the entire agency and community are saddened by the incident.

“A tragic accident and not something to do with the conditions of the surf or tides or currents,” Aden said.

Investigators said Mallett began struggling while attempting to swim to a second sandbar offshore of the beach around 2:15 p.m.

Lifeguards entered the water, brought the swimmers back to shore, and performed life-saving measures on Mallett.

Mallett was taken to a local hospital emergency room but was pronounced dead.