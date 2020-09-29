Officer shot in Louisville walks into roll call the next morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — An officer who was shot during the protests in Louisville following the Breonna Taylor announcement, surprised his fellow officers and walked into roll call less than 24 hours later.

Major Aubrey Gregory and Officer Robinson Deroches were both shot Wednesday night. Deroches is still in the hospital following surgery while Gregory was treated and released with a leg wound.

Less than 24 hours later, Gregory walked into one of the Louisville Metro Police Department’s roll calls to a round of applause.

Larynzo Johnson, 26 has been arrested in connection with the shooting and will be charged with assault and wanton endangerment.