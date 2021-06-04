North Carolina high school denies diploma to student who wore Mexican flag over gown

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A North Carolina community is in an uproar after a graduating senior at the local high school was denied his diploma.

According to witness video shot during Asheboro High School’s graduation ceremony, the student was wearing a Mexican flag over his gown when he walked across the stage. He received his diploma holder but when he went to retrieve his actual diploma, he was refused and allegedly told he had to apologize.

Asheboro City Schools states that wearing a flag of any kind was against the stated dress code for the graduation ceremony.

Many viewers have reached out to tell FOX8 about this situation, claiming that other students also had similarly decorated their regalia and were not punished.

You can read the full statement released by Asheboro City Schools below: