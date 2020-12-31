Nonprofit co-founder charged with murder in hit-and-run that killed 2 boys

Mark Iskander, left, and Jacob Iskander, right, are seen in a photo provided to KTLA.

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) – A woman has been charged with murder in a Los Angeles hit-and-run crash that killed two young brothers in September, officials announced Wednesday.

Rebecca Grossman — the 57-year-old co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation and wife of prominent plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Peter Grossman — faces two counts of murder, as well as two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death.

The victims, 11-year-old Mark Iskander and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander, were crossing the street in a marked crosswalk with their parents and siblings in Westlake Village, a city in Los Angeles County, the evening of Sept. 29 when Grossman allegedly struck them.

She continued driving but stopped about a quarter of a mile away when her engine cut off, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

“We believe speed is a factor. Alcohol is a factor,” L.A. County sheriff’s Capt. Salvador Becerra said after the incident.

A family friend said the mother had managed to get her two youngest children, including her daughter who was in a stroller, out of the way, but couldn’t get to the older boys in time.

Mark died at the scene, while his younger brother Jacob was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Grossman was arrested the night of the crash but was released on Oct. 1 after posting bond, county inmate records show. Her bail had been set at $2 million, the sheriff’s department previously said.

She pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16.

Grossman could face 34 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, the DA’s Office said.

