News Nation coming to cable Sept. 1; powered by local stations across country, including KARK

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There’s a new, primetime newscast coming to cable on WGN America.

It will be powered by stories from Nexstar news stations across the country, including KARK.

It’s called “News Nation”, and it will premiere September 1.

News Nation is a three-hour primetime newscast airing on WGN America from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT.

The newsroom will be powered by Nexstar’s 5,400 local journalists in 110 local newsrooms.

It will deliver news reporting that is fact-based and unbiased.

Primetime in cable is currently full of opinionated talk. News Nation will be straight news and no opinion.

It will have a heavy emphasis on breaking news as well as forecasting and following severe weather.

There are five bureaus set up in New York, Washington, D.C., Miami, Dallas and the West Coast to cover breaking news wherever they need to go.

News Nation will rely on local reporters as the experts on the ground in covering important stories.

News Nation will also have a robust digital app and website that will cover news 24/7.

News Nation is building a state-of-the-art newsroom and studio at historic WGN-TV in Chicago. It is the only primetime newscast to broadcast from the Midwest.

For those who are disenchanted by cable news, News Nation will serve as a source to learn about what’s happening around the country, not just what’s happening in Washington, D.C.

To learn more, check out wgnamerica.com, which will also point you to a channel finder for your zip code and cable provider.

