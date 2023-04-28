(The Hill) – A bipartisan duo of freshman lawmakers co-launched a new c ongressional caucus based on athletic sneakers.

The Congressional Sneaker Caucus (CSC), launched by Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) and Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.), will include a bipartisan group of lawmakers and congressional staffers who share their love for sneakers and their impact on American culture and fitness, according to a press release.

The newly created caucus also plans to help members and staffers find common ground and foster bipartisan cooperation in Congress. CSC will also organize community events and social gatherings to promote interaction between members from both sides of the aisle.

“The sneakers I wear across the Capitol represent a pathway back to my childhood and a connection to the next generation. They routinely are a starting point for conversation with my colleagues,” Moskowitz said in a statement. “That’s exactly why I launched this Caucus – to use sneakers to promote social interaction between Members of Congress, their staff, and visitors to the capitol.”

Chavez-DeRemer expressed her excitement about launching the new caucus with fellow sneaker lover Moskowitz in a separate statement.

“I’m excited to join Congressman Moskowitz to launch the bipartisan Sneaker Caucus,” Chavez-DeRemer said. “From expressing style to demonstrating athleticism and innovation, sneakers are a fun part of our culture. It will be a light-hearted way to build relationships with other members of Congress and our constituents.”

Sneakers have long been a popular choice of wear for lawmakers, congressional staffers and media reporters who roam the halls of Capitol Hill. Nikolas Ajagu, the husband of Vice President Harris’s niece Meena Harris, made headlines for a cool pair of Air Jordan 1 Diors at Biden-Harris inauguration in 2021, according to GQ.

Moskowitz, who rocked DJ Khaled-inspired Air Jordan V’s at the State of the Union in February, has long hinted at creating a Sneaker-based caucus.

Moskowitz wore customized Air Jordan 1’s honoring the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting and his late father, who died of pancreatic cancer when he was sworn into the House in January.