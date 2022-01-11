Neo-Nazi gets 7 years for threats to reporters, activists

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, Raymond Duda, special agent in charge in Seattle, speaks as he stands next to a poster that was mailed earlier in the year to the home of Chris Ingalls, an investigative reporter with KING-TV in Seattle, during a news conference in Seattle. A federal jury in Seattle on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, convicted Kaleb Cole, a leader of a neo-Nazi campaign to threaten journalists and Jewish activists in three states. Cole and three others were charged last year with having sent Swastika-laden posters to journalists and people affiliated with the Anti-Defamation League in Washington, Florida and Arizona. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)



SEATTLE (AP) — A Neo-Nazi who helped lead a campaign to threaten journalists and Jewish activists in three states has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

A jury convicted Kaleb Cole in September of having sent Swastika-laden posters to journalists and employees of the Anti-Defamation League in Washington state, Arizona and Florida. Seattle U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour handed down the sentence Tuesday after hearing from victims, including one who described picking up toys from her yard before fleeing to a hotel so that Cole and his followers would not know she had a daughter.

The judge noted that Cole expressed no remorse for his actions.