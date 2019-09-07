National White Claw shortage

A variety of White Claw Hard Seltzers are seen at the Mike’s Hard Lemonade office on Monday, March 27, 2017 in Chicago. (Kristen Norman/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL. — After rising on the charts and becoming a popular beverage among the people of the U.S. The hard seltzer brand has announced a nationwide shortage of the drink.

“We are working around the clock to increase supply given the rapid growth in consumer demand,” Sanjiv Gajiwala, White Claw’s senior vice president of marketing said, “White Claw has accelerated faster than anyone could have predicted.”

The White Claw drink has increased heavily since its release date in 2016. Sales grew 283% this year after catching on with social media users making it one of the top selling drinks of 2019.

Social media has proven its worth in the marketing department after summer trends have caused two popular items to go through a shortage. The popular chicken sandwich from Popeyes also has been going through shortage problems after social media went into a frenzy for the sandwich.