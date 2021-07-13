National Fry Day 2021: Where you can find the deals on french fries

(NEXSTAR) – After releasing its “game-changing” chicken sandwich in 2019, Popeyes is now hoping to build a better nugget.

Popeyes has announced the upcoming debut of its Popeyes Chicken Nuggets, to be available at restaurants across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico as of July 27. The brand-new nuggets will also be made with many of the same recipe techniques and ingredients as Popeyes’ wildly popular chicken sandwich.