(NEXSTAR) – A deadly shooting at a small private Christian school in Nashville Monday morning marks the 13th school shooting in the United States so far in 2023.

There were three children and three adults killed in the incident at The Covenant School in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville. Police said a 28-year-old woman shot all six before being shot and killed by officers responding to the scene.

According to metrics tracked by Education Week, the shooting in Nashville had the highest number of victims of any school shooting this year.

This latest tragedy comes less than a week after a school shooting in Colorado and is the sixth school shooting in March alone.

On March 22, two school administrators were injured in a shooting at East High School in Denver. The suspect in that case, a 17-year-old, was being searched as he entered the school when he got hold of a weapon and began firing. He was later found by a SWAT team searching for the teen.

The two days leading up to the Denver shooting saw a pair of school shootings, both in the state of Texas. On March 21, a student was shot in the parking lot of Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas. The student was believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

A day earlier in Arlington, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed and another student, a girl, was shot in the jaw and survived a shooting at Lamar High School. The suspected shooter, a third student at the school, is facing a capital murder charge.

March also saw two earlier shootings at schools. In Indianapolis, police reported one person being killed and another being injured in a shooting outside Thomas Carr Howe High School on March 7. Investigators said an argument broke out at a basketball game before the shooting outside.

On March 6, a student on a tennis court outside Palo Duro High School in Amarillo, Texas, was hit by stray gunfire from an incident that took place near the school campus.

There was only a single school shooting in February, at the Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore. Authorities said a 15-year-old was shot and critically injured.

In January, there were six different school shootings across the U.S., including three different shootings on the same day.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 129 mass shootings in total in the United States in 2023.