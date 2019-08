Click here to watch if live stream does not play above.

According to NASA, astronauts Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan are outside the International Space Station (ISS).

They are installing an adapter and docking port on the space-facing side of the station’s Harmony module. It will feature built-in systems for automated docking and uniform measurements.

This will be Hague’s third spacewalk. It’s Morgan’s first time out in space.

This marks the fifth spacewalk outside the laboratory.