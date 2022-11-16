SOUTH WHITTIER, Calif. (KTLA) – A group of people was struck by a vehicle in Los Angeles County on Wednesday morning, and it appears multiple LA County Sheriff’s Department recruits are among the victims.

The collision, which took place at about 6:25 a.m., sent dozens of police, fire and medical units to an intersection in South Whittier, near an LASD academy.

The victims were initially identified as cadets, though the LASD later confirmed that they are recruits.

Aerial footage from Nexstar’s KTLA showed a gray SUV, possibly a Honda CRV, that appeared to have crashed into a pole, suffering major front-end damage. Victims were also seen being attended to by emergency personnel, with some on gurneys and others receiving care at the scene.

Patients were taken to several hospitals, including St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood and LAC+USC Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.