NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are responding to an “active shooter” situation in Green Hills Monday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department said the incident happened at Covenant School located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard.

The fire department also said their medics are treating “multiple patients”.

Metro police reported that officers engaged the shooter, who is dead.

A reunification area has been established at 2100 Woodmont Boulevard (Woodmont Baptist Church) for parents to meet their children who attend The Covenant School at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard, the fire department said.

ATF Nashville also said they are responding to the scene to assist the MNPD.

